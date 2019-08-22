|
Nellie R. Stanton, age 78, of Nicholson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family to go home with the Lord on Tuesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Her husband is Donald A. Stanton Sr., and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on Nov. 1.
Born in Lenoxville, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Madeline Conrad Rood. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson for over 50 years. She had worked at Schmidt's Valley Farm Market, Lochen's Market and Irene Sportswear and was proud of being a housewife. She also was a former member of the Nicholson Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved having family dinners, country music, gardening and church picnics. Her granddaughter, Kristen, wanted to become a nurse to be able to care for her, and she was able to do so.
Nellie is also survived by two sons; Donald Jr., wife Jodi, and Timothy, wife Michelle; a brother, Frank Rood; a sister, Irene Harding; four grandchildren, Kyle, wife Catherine, Blaine, Jeremy and Kristen; and two great-grandchildren, Colby and Chase.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Donald, Herbert and Lindley; and three sisters, Janice Antoine, Donna Valentine and Linda Griffing.
A viewing will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
A memorial service will be held in the First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson on Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m., celebrated by the Rev. Leslie Bullock. Interment will take place in the Nicholson Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019