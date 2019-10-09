|
Nettie W. Sellick Reynar, 98, of Carbondale, died peacefully Saturday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, Scranton.
Born in Annapolis, Md., daughter of the late Rudolf and Louise Gude Affeldt, she was a member of St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, Archbald. She graduated from Ellicott City High School, Ellicott City, Md. Before her retirement, she was employed as a sales clerk at the former J.J. Newberry's Store, Carbondale.
Nettie traveled extensively throughout the United States as well as countries including England, Germany and Egypt. She also devoted countless hours of volunteer work to her church and her community.
In 1947, Nettie married Carlton N. Sellick, with whom she shared life for 40 years until his passing in 1987. John H. Reynar and Nettie were wed in 1991 and were together until his passing in 1993.
Surviving are a sister, Lily Sanner, Catonsville, Md.; a brother, Albert Affeldt, Woodstock, Md.; a stepson, Jeffrey Reynar, New York City; and several nieces and a nephew.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Rudolf Affeldt Jr., Henry Affeldt, Frieda Faul, Irene Robison, Daisy Hiltner and Louise Affeldt.
The funeral will be Saturday with services at 1 p.m. in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
Friends may call Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019