Nicholas A. DeSanto, 24, formerly of Jermyn, died Monday in Malta, N.Y., from a viral infection.



Born in Scranton, the son of Karl and Ann Marie Bryla DeSanto, he was a 2012 Lakeland graduate; a 2014 graduate of Johnson College; and a 2017 graduate of SUNY Polytechnic Institute with his bachelor's degree. He was a customer engineer at Applied Materials Global Foundries. Before that, he had been employed by Lockheed Martin as a test technician; Domino's Pizza; Wayne's Family Diner; and the Dollar Store.



He loved fishing, country music and couldn't wait for his trip to China.



He is survived by three brothers, Karl Jr. and Thomas, at home; Corey, Hawaii; and a sister, Theresa Winters, Nicholson; three nephews, Tristan and Sebastian Winters; and Jackson DeSanto; and aunts and uncles.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Dominick.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 9:30 from Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn.



Family and friends may visit Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

