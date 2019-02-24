Nicholas Deliman, 84, Jefferson Twp., died Friday evening at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center. He was the husband of the late Magdalen (Misko) Deliman, who died in 2002.
Born in Jefferson Twp., the son of the late John and Tillie Deliman, he was a graduate of Jefferson High School and served our nation in the United States Army. Nick worked most of his life for the Trane Co. in Dunmore. He was a member of St. Tikhon's Othodox Church.
An avid outdoorsman, Nicholas enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and was a skilled gardener. He enjoyed spending time woodworking and being with his family.
Surviving are a son, Nicholas Deliman Jr. and wife, Buffie, Lorton Va.; daughter, Nancy Trauger and husband, Aaron, Factoryville; a sister, Margaret Klimitus; and two granddaughters, Alyssa and Leah Trauger.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at noon from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Eynon.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
