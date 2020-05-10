Home

Nicholas Fick


1925 - 2020
Nicholas Fick Obituary
Nicholas Fick, 94, of Spring Brook Twp., died Wednesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. His wife is the former Bertha Hay.

Born May 29, 1925, in Spring Brook Twp., he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Senkyo) Fick.

Nicholas was a United States Army Air Corps veteran, serving during World War II. Before retirement, he was employed by Union 542 of the Operating Engineers of Fort Washington for more than 50 years.

He was a member of the Maple Lake United Methodist Church in Spring Brook Twp.

Whether he was spending time cultivating his garden or hunting, Nicholas was typically found enjoying the outdoors. He was a religious man and an active member of his church congregation. Nicholas was devoted to his family and passionate about cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is also survived by his son, Nicholas E. Fick of Jermyn; three grandchildren, Cameron Fick of Washington, D.C.; Julia Fick Brown and husband, Patrick, of New York, N.Y.; and Lauren Fick of Ardmore; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nicholas was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Haines Fick; and brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be conducted privately in Spring Brook Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020
