Nicholas H. Lesavage, 74, Greenwood section of Moosic, passed away Thursday at Allied Hospice, Scranton, after a courageous battle with cancer. His loving wife of 29 years, Barbara Parks Lesavage, died Jan. 9, 2016.Born Aug. 11, 1944, in Scranton, to the late Frank and Mary Yusko Lesavage, Nick was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1963, after which he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and served 20-plus years and retired as a staff sergeant. In 2002, he retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electronics tech and then worked for 17 years for Cigna Health Care as a security officer. Nick was very active and joyous in giving of his time and talents in both his former parish, St. Mary of Czestochowa in Moosic, and now Divine Mercy Parish, where he was a member of its choir and the combo group at the 5 p.m. Mass, and assisted the parish office staff. Nick truly loved his neighborhood in Greenwood, and his community involvement also included the Greenwood Hose Company 1, Moosic Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus, Council 12297, St. Lucy's, 4th Degree Assembly 938, St. Ann's, and a member of the Association of the United States Army. Nick and his nephew, Dave, who was introduced as "My Brother Dave" by Nick, enjoyed spending time together, especially at breakfast several times a week.Surviving are his nephew and niece, who were his caregivers, David and Helen Pietryka, Old Forge; and their children, Kristen and David, who held a special place in Nick's heart; a son, Nicholas Jr. and his wife, Tanya, Spring Brook Twp.; and their children, Dakota and Hunter; a daughter, Mary Ann Ward and her husband, Paul, Madsion Twp.; and their children, Marissa and Jacob; a sister-in-Law, Ruth Lesavage, Scranton.He was also preceded in death by brothers, Peter and wife, Helen Lesavage; Stephen and wife, Mary Lesavage; Frank Lesavage Jr.; sisters, Annie Belavitz and husband, Anthony; and Elizabeth Godfrey and husband, Ronald.Family and friends are invited to his funeral Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Interment with rite of committal, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Cemetery, Minooka section.Family and friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.To share memories and condolences with Nick's family, please visit www.semiancares.com Funeral Home Semian Funeral Home

