Nicholas J. Facciponti, "the White Buffalo," 69, of Peckville, died Monday at his home. His wife is the former Iona Benjamin. The couple was married Oct. 15, 1977.



Born Oct. 26, 1949, in Pittston, son of the late Anthony and Evelyn Fran­chella Facciponti, Nicholas was employed by Inter-Metro Inc. in material handling and inventory before retirement.



He loved to spend summers with his wife at their camper and was an avid fisherman. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Also surviving are his daughter, Kaitlyn M. Simon and husband, Michael, Jermyn; brother, Anthony Facciponti Jr.; nieces and nephews; and his granddogs, Cairo, Bear and Spike (his #1 favorite).



He was also preceded in death by his son, Dominick Facciponti, on Sept. 17; and sisters, Phyllis Terpak and Nancy Savokinas.



Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, with Pastor Ron Liples as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

