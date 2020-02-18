|
Nicholas Louis Salerno Jr., 72, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Sunday afternoon.
Blessing services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at Old Forge Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's edition of The Times-Tribune.
Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 18, 2020