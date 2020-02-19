|
Nicholas Louis Salerno Jr., age 72, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, passed away Sunday afternoon at home after an illness. On June 9, 2012, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" Dupree Kilcullen Salerno.
Born on April 23, 1947, and son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Helen (Rutkowski) Salerno, Nick was a graduate of the Valley Forge Military Academy before earning his associate degree from Lackawanna Business College. He served as vice president for the Old Forge Dress Co. and president of State Wide Sales before working as an auditor for the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General for more than 30 years before his retirement.
A legendary storyteller, Nick had an uncanny way of drawing your attention while talking about the past. His smile and engaging personality led to countless spirited conversations with new friends met along the way. He loved movies, all movies, and had been a lifelong animal lover, especially of his dogs. He also enjoyed long rides throughout the Pocono Mountains, and he certainly enjoyed fine dining, always knowing the best spots to eat throughout the area. Above anything else came his family and nothing meant more to him than Sunday visits with his grandsons. Taken too soon, he will forever be missed and loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his adoring daughter, Nicole "Tootsie" Salerno; son-in-law, James "Curtis" Pilosi; and two grandchildren, Nico and Lane Pilosi, all of South Abington Twp.; his sisters, Jean Dante; Marie Trovata and husband, Nick; and Shirley Mulligan; nieces and nephews; and his loving companion and caregiver, Sue Rasieleski, of Old Forge.
A blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at the Old Forge Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020