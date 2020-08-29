Home

On Aug. 22, Nicholas M. DeNapoli, surrounded by his loving wife and family, was peacefully called home to the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer.

Nick was born and raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore. He was the son of the late Michael and Jennie (DeAngelo) DeNapoli. Nick married the love of his life, his "Angel," the former Patricia M. Diaz. He was an active and devoted member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish.

Nick always found time for a joke and made light of any situation. To be in his presence was an honor and a delight. He always had kind words for others and will forever be our heroic soldier of Christ.

He was a lover of music and one of the best drummers to have ever come out of Northeastern Pennsylvania. He would play the drums whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Nick's greatest moments were the times spent with his family, especially his grandsons who were his pride and joy, and his heart and soul. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants, Yankees, Penn State and the Dunmore Bucks. Prior to retirement, he was employed at the family business, DeNaples Auto Parts.

Nick is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Michaeline Maceyko and Patricia Sload; two sons-in-law whom he loved as if they were his own, Joseph Maceyko and Christopher Sload; four grandsons, Joseph and Nicholas Maceyko, and Aiden and Carter Sload; his sister, Joann Wascovich (George); his brother, Charles DeNapoli (Joni); many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the physicians who assisted us during this difficult time: Dr. Louis DeNaples and nurse, Jennifer Berg; Dr. Barry Minora and staff; Dr. William Heim and staff; Dr. Richard Weinberger and associates; Dr. Henry Yeager; Dr. Christopher Dressel and associates; and Dr. Stacey Su and staff at Fox Chase.

Due to the current health conditions, a private service was held with arrangements by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.

Online condolences may be made at www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


