Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Miraglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Miraglio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicholas Miraglio Obituary
Nicholas Miraglio, Clarks Summit, died May 20 at home after an illness.

Born in Weehawken, N.J., he was the son of the late Vincent and Dorothy Lachmann Miraglio. Educated in the North Bergen school system, he was vice president of operations for the International Salt Co., then Akzo Salt and Haven Salt companies.

He was of the Catholic faith, an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and Giants, he loved gardening and maintaining his yard. He had a special love for his dear friend Rockett, who he lost in the beginning of 2019.

Surviving are three stepsons, Patrick (Nicole) McGui­gan, Alexandria, Va.; Vincent Valenti and Salvatore Valenti and companion, Cindy Leonard, Philadelphia; a brother, Vincent, North Ridge, Calif.; a sister, Susan (Kenny) Bendrick, Brentwood, Tenn.; three granddaughters and a grandson; nephew, Christopher; and niece, Katie Bendick.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now