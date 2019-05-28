Nicholas Miraglio, Clarks Summit, died May 20 at home after an illness.



Born in Weehawken, N.J., he was the son of the late Vincent and Dorothy Lachmann Miraglio. Educated in the North Bergen school system, he was vice president of operations for the International Salt Co., then Akzo Salt and Haven Salt companies.



He was of the Catholic faith, an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees and Giants, he loved gardening and maintaining his yard. He had a special love for his dear friend Rockett, who he lost in the beginning of 2019.



Surviving are three stepsons, Patrick (Nicole) McGui­gan, Alexandria, Va.; Vincent Valenti and Salvatore Valenti and companion, Cindy Leonard, Philadelphia; a brother, Vincent, North Ridge, Calif.; a sister, Susan (Kenny) Bendrick, Brentwood, Tenn.; three granddaughters and a grandson; nephew, Christopher; and niece, Katie Bendick.



Private services will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019