Nicholas Pezak, 90, of Jessup, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He and his wife, the former Marie Ligi, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this past October.
Born Oct. 18, 1929, in Peckville, he was the son of the late Harry and Rose Pezak. He graduated from Jessup High School, followed by earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton. He was a proud veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He then worked for 42 years for the PA Department of Labor & Industry, 10 years of which he was an unemployment compensation referee.
He was an active member in the local Jessup VFW Post 5544, where he enjoyed his daily glass of red wine. A proud resident of Jessup, he served as the vice president of the Jessup Centennial Committee, was an honorary member of Jessup Hose Company #1, and enjoyed the annual St. Ubaldo festivities. He was a member of the Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church and its St. Nicholas Club.
Providing for his family brought him the greatest sense of accomplishment and pride. He was famous for giving family "tips" and was an avid follower of the stock market. Fitness was a major part of his life. He was a member of the Greater Carbondale & Dunmore YMCAs; proud to be the first member of the Carbondale YMCA to run 100 miles on the indoor track. He was a proud graduate of the University of Scranton, and a member and past president of the alumni association. He was a founding member of the Weldwood Polka Dot Polka Club.
He is also survived by his daughter, Donna and husband, Frank Gaudenzi; son, Nicholas Jr. and wife, René Pezak; daughter, Lynn and husband, Kermit Stofer; and son, Chris and wife, Loretta Pezak. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Justin and wife, Elizabeth Gaudenzi; Kay-Cee and husband, Joseph O'Malley; Logyn and husband, Matthew Musheno; and Hunter Stofer; his stepgrandchildren, Carolyn, Anthony, Emily and Jonathan; and his great-granddaughter, Delaney O'Malley. He is also survived by brother, Stanley and wife, Ann Sue Pezak; and sisters-in-law, Alice Pezak, Natalie Pezak and Elaine Buckshon; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by six brothers, John, Michael, Victor, Walter, Fred and Joe; and a sister, Mary.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and deep appreciation for the kindness of his village of dearest friends and caregivers.
He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and commitment to family and community. Memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to a .
Due to the health crisis in our country, the funeral will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020