Nicholas Scaramastro Jr., 75, of Moosic, died Saturday at home.



Born July 4, 1943, and raised in Moosic, he was the son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Ray Scaramastro. A graduate of St. John's High School in Pittston, he then earned his degree from St. Charles College in Catonsville, Md. After attending St. Pius X Seminary in Dalton, he proudly served as an assistant chaplain in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.



He worked at Compression Polymers Corp. before becoming a computer programming supervisor for MetLife, where he worked until his retirement.



A faithful Roman Catholic and a lifelong member of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Avoca, Nick served the church as choir director, handyman, volunteer and in countless other roles. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking and woodworking. His heart immeasurable, Nick's kindness and loving nature will never be forgotten. Passing away peacefully, he'll be forever missed by family and friends.



He is survived by eight siblings, Vincent Scaramastro and wife, Alma, Moosic; Betty Letterman and husband, Brad, Baltimore; Mark Scaramastro and wife, Jeri, Old Forge; Mary Ann Gilchrist, Avoca; Patricia Kwiatkowski and husband, David, Old Forge; Rocco Scaramastro and wife, Fran, Moosic; Jane Maxwell and husband, Bert, Moosic; and Susan Brunner and husband, Jonathan, Norfolk, Va.; 28 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brother, Joseph Scaramastro; an infant sister, Barbara Scaramastro; a brother-in-law, Donald Gilchrist; and sisters-in-law, Frances Scaramastro and Joan Scaramastro.



The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, to be celebrated by the Rev. Phil J. Sladicka, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641. Visit the funeral home's website for flowers, directions or to leave a condolence.





