Nicholas Scaramastro Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Gog Bless the Scaramastro Family. Heather and I send our..."
    - Dennis & Heather Kwiatkowski
  • "God Speed Nicky"
    - Russ Scaramasra
Service Information
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA
18518-1811
(570)-562-1590
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Apostles Parish
715 Hawthorne St.
Avoca, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services have been scheduled for Nicholas Scaramastro Jr., 75, of Moosic, who died Saturday at home.

The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, to be celebrated by the Rev. Phil J. Sladicka, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641. Visit the funeral home website for flowers, directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.