Funeral services have been scheduled for Nicholas Scaramastro Jr., 75, of Moosic, who died Saturday at home.
The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, to be celebrated by the Rev. Phil J. Sladicka, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641. Visit the funeral home website for flowers, directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2019