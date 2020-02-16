|
|
Nicholas Vitris, 88, of West Scranton, died Wednesday evening in Allied Services Hospice Unit, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Dominick and Josephine Crispino Vitris and was a 1949 graduate of Scranton Central High School.
He was a United States Air Force veteran and served during the Korean War.
He was the owner and operator of the former Nickie's on Swetland Street in West Scranton, which was famous for $1 Italian hoagies. Nick was a very generous man and had a dry sense of humor. He loved his nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were his own children. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Nick's family wishes to thank Allied Hospice, especially his caregivers, Melissa Sandy and Joe Swartz, for all of the care and compassion shown to Nick.
Surviving are sisters, Kat Atwood, Newport News, Va.; and Ann Zikoski, Scranton; a brother, Samuel F. Vitris, Scranton; a sister-in-law, Joan Vitris, Scranton; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Ann Marie Heller and Francine Kowalski; and brothers, Frank and Joseph Vitris.
The funeral will be Tuesday from St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call from 10 until Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020