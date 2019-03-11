Nicole Orue, 45, of Olyphant, passed away peacefully Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, with family and friends by her side.
Born in Scranton, daughter of John Orue and stepdaughter of Connie Guzzi Orue, both of Greenfield Twp., she attended Carbondale Area High School. She was employed as a training adviser in the debt collection industry.
Also surviving are a son, Remy Hosking, Simpson; her twin sister, Georgia Orue, Carbondale; two aunts, Lynn Wall and Marcia Sarnowski, both of Manassas, Va.; and a cousin, Stephanie Swartz, Los Angeles.
A private Christian memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
