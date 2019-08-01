|
Nicolo Scarfalloto, 73, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at home.
Born Jan. 5, 1946, in Raddusa, Providence of Catania, Italy, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Grace LoMonaco Scarfalloto. Before his retirement, he had been employed as a cook in the family business, Two Guys Italian Restaurant in Honesdale. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, and enjoyed gardening, cooking and raising chickens.
He is survived by two sons, Marco Scarfalloto, Odessa, Texas; and Mario Scarfalloto, New Orleans, La.; a daughter, Josephine Ann DeSena and husband, Joseph, Staten Island, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Sal and Joe DeSena; three sisters, Lina Valerio and husband, Benny, Honesdale; Enza Squatrito, Honesdale; and Lorenzina Fratto, Middletown, N.Y.; three brothers, Joseph Scafalloto and wife, Rosalia, Honesdale; Angelo Scarfalloto and wife, Jackie, Montrose; and Rodolfo Scarfalloto, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. for family only and 6 to 8 p.m. for friends.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019