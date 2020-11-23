Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Nina T. Silverman, 97, of Scranton, died Saturday night surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Silverman. They were married for 55 years.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Asher and Sophie Slobudnik Teplitzky. She attended New York City public schools and graduated from Hunter College, New York City, in 1947 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. In the 1960's, she attended Marywood College, Scranton, and earned a Pennsylvania teaching certificate in business education. She taught business courses at the Pennsylvania Business Institute (PBI) Scranton and was a substitute teacher in several local school districts. For many years, she was the office manager at B Levy and Sons Shoes, Scranton.

Nina was a lifetime member of Hadassah, former member of Temple Israel and its board of directors, member of the Scranton Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Home Auxiliary.

She loved playing bridge and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Renée Schoenberg and husband, Elliot, Clarks Summit; son, Alan Silverman and wife, Anne, Waverly; grandchildren, Scott Schoenberg and wife, Lori; Jason Schoenberg and wife, Jan; and Erica Gallagher, all of Clarks Summit; Steven Silverman and fiancée, Lex Cicola; and Leah Silverman, all of Philadelphia; great-grandchildren, Logan and Bridget Gallagher, Jenna, Jillian, Juliet, Ryan and Jordan Schoenberg; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel, Moses and William Teplitzky.

A private graveside service will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, N.J. Shiva will be privately observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.


