Noelia Solivan, 62, of Scranton, died Tuesday in Mountain View Care Center, Scranton.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Francisco and Josephine Vicenty Solivan. Noelia was a loving, caring and strong individual who was an incredible caretaker; always cherishing her children and wanting the very best for them so they could go on to become successful adults. She loved listening to music, both English and Spanish artists. Noelia enjoyed her main hobby of playing pool, and was a true pool shark. Even later in her life when she was confined to a wheelchair, she was still the very best. She was dedicated to her Roman Catholic faith, which she shared with her family. When she was not able to attend Mass regularly, a priest would come to her home in respect of her love for her religion and the church.
She is survived by her children, twins, Julia N. Quirindongo of Manhattan, N.Y., and Luis F. Quirindongo and wife, Nadine, of Moosic; and Efrain M. Solivan and wife, Nahir, of Orange County, Calif.; grandchildren, Luis, Jonathan, Patricia, Madeline and Sebastian; Crystal, Priscilla and Melanie; and Andre and E.J.; a new great-grandson, Julius; her sisters, Edna Veles and Maria Miranda, both of New York; her brother, Robert Solivan of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by grandsons, Angel and Josh Quirindongo; and her siblings, Luz Solivan and Antonio Lopez.
A celebration of Noelia's life and a funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. Interment will follow at that time in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2020