Noelle C. Clark, 73, Dickson City, died Wednesday evening at Abington Manor in Clarks Summit.



Born in Scranton, on Dec. 10, 1945, daughter of the late George and Edna Perkins Clark, she was a graduate of Throop High School class of 1963. She worked in the special handling department for Specialty Records before its closure and then for WEA Manufacturing in Olyphant. Upon retirement, she worked at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates.



A member of the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Post 7251, she enjoyed so many things in life; she loved riding motorcycles, camping and fishing, playing bingo and rooting on the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees. An animal lover, especially dogs, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her loving son, Dwayne Deats and fiancée, Tina Wanas Morgan, Scott Twp.; a grandson, Dylan Deats; and nieces and nephews, including Robin Cogswell and her son, Kyle.



She was also preceded in death by a beloved son, Scott Deats; and siblings, George and Herbert Clark; Mary Parana and Deuenna Talarico.



Funeral services will be Thursday at noon in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Peckville.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until services.



Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.

