The much beloved Noleen Marie O'Boyle Casey (Mimi) went to meet the Lord on May 19, 2020, after a valiant battle with metastatic melanoma. Noleen passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Scranton, Pa., on Nov. 22, 1937, she had a love for people and always put others before herself. She graduated from Scranton Central High School and received her RN degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton, and earned a BS in professional arts from St. Joseph's College in Maine. She gave her loving care in Athens, Ga., at St. Mary's Hospital, Athens General Hospital, and then as a school nurse in the Clarke County School District. Noleen was an active member of the UGA Catholic Center and was blessed with spiritual help from director, Father Frank Critch, OFM.
Noleen met the love of her life, John Michael Casey, in 1957, and they were married on July 25, 1959. They moved from Scranton to Athens in 1974 when John went to work at the University of Georgia. They were blessed to have four daughters. She had many grandchildren who she thought were the best blessings on this earth. She always said her biggest and most proud accomplishments in life were her wonderful children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary O'Boyle Sr.; her in-laws, Alphonsus and Marie Casey; brother, Robert O'Boyle Jr.; daughter, Maureen Casey; and her granddaughter, Casey Elizabath Wood.
She is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, John; her daughter, Joleen (Stan Neel), of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Maggie, of Athens; John Michael and Molly Clare, of Atlanta; her daughter, Patti (Anthony Headley), of Lake Bluff, Ill.; and grandchildren, Matthew, of Athens; Collin, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Olivia, of Lake Bluff, Ill.; and her daughter, Mary (Mark McClane), of Nashville, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Nolan Wood, of Clemson, S.C.; Jessica McClane (Will Sides), of Charlotte, N.C.; and Devon McClane, of Aiken, S.C.; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment will be in the Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services in Athens and Scranton will be held at later dates.
Services in Scranton will be provided by Vanston and James Funeral Home. A private viewing for the family will be held at Lord and Stephens East in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nuci's Space in Athens, Ga.; or St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2020