Noreen Mackie of Scranton passed on to be with our Lord and Savior April 22 at Geisinger CMC following complications from the COVID-19 virus.
She was born in Blakely, daughter of the late William and Mary McMahan Roberts. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a printer, having worked for Haddon Craftsmen, Eureka Printing and several other companies in the area. Mom celebrated her 84th birthday this past Easter Sunday. She was currently a resident of Allied Skilled Nursing, Scranton, where she was proudly just voted "Queen Resident of Skilled Nursing" and received her crown. Mom loved attending chorus, ceramics and live music shows, and was well known for buzzing around Skilled Nursing on her motorized scooter, saying hello to the residents and staff. She fondly loved our dog, "Mr. Stitch," who had visited her daily. We'll all miss her silly personality. Mom loved the Facebook page we created for her: "Mom's Nursing Home Adventures."
Surviving are sons, Jeff and Kevin, both of Scranton; and a daughter, Debra Sherven, Reno, Nev. A son, Wayne, passed away in 1987. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra Carlisle, Elmira, N.Y.; and was preceded in death by her two late brothers, William and Joseph Roberts. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to RN Michele Cleary and her staff at Allied Skilled Nursing, Mom's best buddy, "Stephanie," and to the doctors and nurses at the CMC Pediatric Unit for their special care for our mom.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be conducted privately. Arrangements are by the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020