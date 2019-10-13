|
Noreen R. Corrigan, 80, of Wallenpaupack Lake Estates, Lake Ariel, died Friday afternoon at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, following an illness. Her loving husband of 59 years is Robert Corrigan.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Nora Sheehan Silvers. She was a graduate of St. Dominic Academy High School, Jersey City, N.J. Prior to retirement, Noreen or as most called her, "Renee," was a medical secretary in Cedar Grove, N.J. She was a member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish Community, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed attending exercise classes at Wallenpaupack Lake Estates.
Also surviving are her three daughters, Lynn Downey and her husband, Michael, of Cedar Grove, N.J.; Kathleen Corrigan, of Cedar Grove; and Gail Huff and her husband, Brian, of Little Falls, N.J.; a sister Teresa Lavin, of Spring Lake, N.J.; grandchildren Brian Downey, Patrick Downey, and Jessica Huff and Liam Huff; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Catherine Lally.
Cremation took place at the Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Ledgedale, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment to follow, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 13, 2019