Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Noreen Robinson

Noreen Robinson Obituary
Noreen Robinson, 86, of Scranton, died Thursday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. She was the widow of James G. Robinson.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Freda Schuler Ceccoli. Educated in Scranton schools, before retirement in 2005, she worked for more than 32 years at NEIU 19. She was a strong, independent mother who devoted her life to her children with the loss of her husband at a young age. She was an avid reader and loved to do puzzle books to keep her mind sharp, as she always stated. She enjoyed watching her tennis matches and professional ice skating. The love for her family was so passionate and giving. She especially enjoyed her great-grandchildren; they were her world.

Surviving are a daughter, Sherry Hebron, with whom she resided; sons, Robert and Mark Robinson; grandchildren, Michaeline, Tristan and Brittany Hebron and Abigail, Ashley, Jacob and Matthew Robinson; great-grandchildren, Aniyah Hebron "her Ni Ni," Gabrielle Hebron, "her Goob" and Aubrianna Hebron "her Baby Girl"; dearest cousin, Judy Johnson; nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2020
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
