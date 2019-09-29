|
|
Norma Anne (Nan) Waters, 89, of Morrison, Colo., passed away on Aug. 14, 2019. Born June 28, 1930, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Joseph and Marjorie Chenoweth Mellow Waters.
A graduate of Jermyn High School, class of 1948, she earned an Associate of Arts degree from Keystone Junior College, La Plume Twp. and a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from Pennsylvania State University in 1952.
Her newspaper career included the Butler Eagle, where she rose from county correspondence editor to feature writer and courthouse reporter. She was also a reporter for the Scranton Sunday Sun, The Carbondale Mirror and the Carbondale News, as well as co-editor, feature writer and columnist.
For nine years she was employed by the Scrantonian-Tribune, managing the Carbondale branch office as reporter, feature writer and columnist. Ms. Waters was also commercial continuity director for WICU-TV and radio, Erie, Pa., and advertising copywriter for WARD Radio, Pittston, and WICK Radio, Scranton. Additionally, she did professional freelance public relations for Marian Community Hospital and St. Rose Church, Carbondale.
An active member of the Episcopal Church, she served as vestry parson at both St. James, Jermyn, and Trinity Church, Carbondale. At the latter she also sang in the church choir, wrote publicity and was ECW secretary for five years. In partnership with Elinor Daley, she co-founded the church newsletter and later edited it for both Trinity and Christ Churches, Forest City.
In the 1960s, with the late Scott Thurston, she co-founded for Keystone Junior College, KEYNOTES (now Keystonian), an alumni magazine that continues to this day. She was also active in the college's alumni affairs, keeping in touch with fellow classmates and serving the same function with her JHA '48 reunion class.
At various times she held memberships in NABET (National Association of Broadcast Engineers and Technicians), American Women in Radio and Television, American University Women, Carbondale Press Association, Carbondale Historical Society, Mountain Valley CB Club, Carbondale Business and Professional Women, Artisan Fire Co. Auxiliary, Jermyn; the Cursillo Community of Eastern Pennsylvania, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the South High Rise Association. There she was bingo caller, publicity writer, librarian, and for a total of seven years, secretary.
A sister, Jean Waters Loomis, also preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1972.
Surviving are two daughters, Marjorie Ellen Regoord and husband, Greg Regoord, Golden, Colo.; and Susan Chenoweth Livsey, Katy, Texas, and husband, Gerald Livsey Jr.; two grandchildren, Jessica Elizabeth Livsey and Gerald William Livsey III; and two great-grandchildren.
All are welcome to join in a memorial service, which will be held Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale, Pa. Cremains will be interred in the Jermyn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Church or Carbondale Public Library.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019