|
|
Norma I. Mecca, 92, of Dunmore, died Monday from complications of COVID-19. She was the wife of Vincent D. Mecca, who died in 1965.
Born July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of John and Mayme Rogato Salamida. She was a 1945 graduate of Dunmore High School and a lifelong member of the Dunmore Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and was a member of the choral and bell choirs. She was a clerk at Tobyhanna Army Depot, retiring in 1989.
Norma was an extraordinary woman of faith, strength and kindness. She was selfless, caring and thoughtful and never missed an opportunity to send a greeting card to anyone she knew.
She is survived by her children, Linda Mecca Green, Pottstown; and Mark W. Mecca, Dunmore; grandchildren, Danya, Nathan, Eric, Shawna, Joel, Shayla and Jonathan; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family members.
She was predeceased by her brother, Martin; sister, Pauline; and grandson, Mark.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at noon in Dunmore Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020