Norma Jean Wagner, 91, of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her children. She was the widow of John M. Wagner Jr. They were married for 48 years when he passed away on Jan. 2, 2000.
Born in Wendel, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank J. Sr. and Mary (Ekovich) Stodolsky. Norma was a member of Elm Park United Methodist Church for almost 50 years, and before her illness, was very active in her church.
Norma enjoyed shopping and was always dressed to the nines. Her hats were her signature accessory at Sunday church services. She had a passion for dancing and wanted to dance whenever she heard a favorite tune. For many years she enjoyed gathering with her friends to play bridge and canasta. Most importantly, she was devoted to her family. Her life revolved around them. She shared a special bond with the light of her life, her granddaughter, Alona.
Norma was known for her infectious smile, the twinkle in her eyes, her positive demeanor, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a ray of sunshine who will be profoundly missed.
Norma is survived by her son, Randy L. Wagner, of Roaring Brook Twp.; her daughter, Lori L. Wagner and her companion, Ferdinand Grosveld, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her son, John "Jack" M. Wagner III and his wife, Sharon, of Roaring Brook Twp.; her granddaughter, Alona R. Wagner, of Roaring Brook Twp.; and her lifelong, childhood friend, Grace Jesih, of Indianola, who was like the sister she never had.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank J. Stodolsky Jr.; and her beloved feline friend, Flippy.
The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., in Spring Brook Twp. Entombment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp.
Viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Donations in memory of Norma may be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, for the great hospice care they afforded to Norma during her trying days.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019