Norma Laboranti Tosti, 92, of Archbald, died Saturday morning at home of natural causes. She was the wife of Enzo Tosti, who died Jan. 3, 1999.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late John Sr. and Marie (Mary) Featherall Laboranti. She was graduate of Jessup High School class of 1945 and graduated from Lackawanna Business College and worked for the local newspaper and radio station before moving to Washington, D.C., where she was employed by the U.S. government.
Upon returning to the area and following her marriage, Norma and her husband settled in Archbald where she has resided most of her life. Before her retirement, she was employed by General Dynamics in Eynon where she served as a union representative for the administrative office staff and forever enjoyed working as a travel agent at Abington Travel.
She was a former member of St. James Church, now Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup, a member of the Mid-Valley Hospital Auxiliary, a member of the Eastern Travel Agency and a member of UAW.
She traveled all around the world with cruises being her favorite. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews and their family. She was an elegant woman, so kind and giving, who loved her family, neighbors and friends.
A special thank you to her thoughtful, kind, caring and loving neighbors and friends, Andrea, Barbara, Bridget, JoAnn, Linda, Louie, Richie and Shirley.
Surviving are her brother, John Laboranti Jr., Archbald; and nieces and nephew, including Carol Benedict, John Laboranti III and Norine Legg.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Herennia Grasso, Kay Gaffney and Mary Margaret Fanucci.
Graveside services with entombment in St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Parish, 605 Church St., Jessup.
Arrangements are under the care of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.albinifh.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020