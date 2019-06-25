Norma Sheare Lopes Stracka of Mayfield died peacefully Monday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She would have been 91 years old on July 5. She was the widow of Patrick S. Lopes and John J. Stracka.



Born in Carbondale, she was the oldest daughter of the late Trevor and Anna Morrison Sheare. Norma was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She held many jobs throughout her life. The two that she was most proud of were assistant to the director of the American Red Cross, Carbondale, and a para educator for NEIU. Norma loved working with the community and helping and caring for the children she worked with. She also volunteered with the ladies auxiliary of the former St. Joseph's Hospital, Carbondale. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, and had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother and St. Ann. Norma enjoyed gardening, sitting on her patio watching the birds and spending time with her family.



She is survived by eight children, Patricia Phelps, Virginia Beach, Va.; Patrick Lopes, Carbondale Twp.; Nancy Burger and husband, Dennis, Nescopeck; John Lopes and companion, Karen, Scranton; Paul Lopes, Mayfield, who was also her caregiver; Mary Norma Parri and husband, Bruce, Delray Beach, Fla.; Robert Lopes and wife, Teresa, Mayfield; and Pamela Dodgson and husband, John, Olyphant; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grand­children; two sisters, Beverly Yadlosky, Vandling; and Liz (Isadora) Gerdusky, Olyphant; a brother, Duane Sheare, Clifford Twp.; num­erous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Johnny Kaptan; five sisters, Margaret Clancy, Ruth Ogozaly, Dolores Warzecha, Anna Mae Wozniak and Evelyn Sheare; and two brothers, Trevor and Gerard Sheare.



The funeral will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4 Morris Place, Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale.



Friends may call Thursday morning from 9 to 10:30 at the funeral home. To share condolences and photos with Norma's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

