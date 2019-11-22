Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Eynon, PA
Norma (CiCi) Piersimoni


1928 - 2019
Norma (CiCi) Piersimoni Obituary
Norma "CiCi" Piersimoni, 91, of Archbald, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of George Piersimoni, who died in 2010.

Norma was born in Archbald on Aug. 30, 1928, a daughter of the late Fred and Zelinda (Puletti) Rogari.

She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and formerly worked at Endicott Johnson Shoes, owned and operated her own beauty salon in Jessup, and also worked for Burlington Coat Factory in Eynon. She formerly was a member of the Archbald Hose Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary and the Archbald A.C. Ladies Auxiliary.

Norma is survived by a brother, Fred Rogari and wife, Marcia, Hanover; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Robert Rogari.

The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon. Entombment in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019
