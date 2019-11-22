|
Norma "CiCi" Piersimoni, 91, of Archbald, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of George Piersimoni, who died in 2010.
Norma was born in Archbald on Aug. 30, 1928, a daughter of the late Fred and Zelinda (Puletti) Rogari.
She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald, and formerly worked at Endicott Johnson Shoes, owned and operated her own beauty salon in Jessup, and also worked for Burlington Coat Factory in Eynon. She formerly was a member of the Archbald Hose Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary and the Archbald A.C. Ladies Auxiliary.
Norma is survived by a brother, Fred Rogari and wife, Marcia, Hanover; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Robert Rogari.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon. Entombment in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
A viewing will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019