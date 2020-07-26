Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
The Rev. Norman Bright


1938 - 2020
The Rev. Norman Bright Obituary

Early Sunday morning, the Rev. Norman Bright went to be with the Lord. He was born on Oct. 10, 1938, to Norman and Martha Bright. He left behind his wife, Phyllis, of Clarks Summit; his two sons, Norman (Karla) Bright III, of Portland, Ore.; and Scott (Toni) Bright, of Clive, Iowa; and his sister, Susan Green, of New Jersey.

He was the grandfather to eight grandchildren, Ashley, Nick, Zachary, Justin, Angela, Cody, Melissa and Caleb.

Throughout his life he ministered in many churches in Pennsylvania, as well as serving as a missionary abroad in Sydney, Australia.

A private graveside service will be held at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Dalton, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa.


