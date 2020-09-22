Home

Norman Mulholland, 79, of the East Mountain section of Scranton, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a long illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Arthur and Margaret Taugher Mulholland, he was a member of St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church.

He was a United States Navy veteran who was deployed on the USS Lake Champlain. Before retirement, Norman was a sheet metal worker with Phoenix Roofing Co.

He is survived by a sister, Kathleen Williams, Scranton; two brothers, John and wife, Ann Mullholland, Dunmore; and Patrick (Gary), Scranton.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward and wife, Elizabeth Mulholland; Kenneth Mulholland and Thomas (Moe) Mulholland; a sister, Maureen Pitts; brother-in-law, Roland Williams; and three nephews: Eric Pitts, John Mulholland Jr. and Justin Alexander Williams.

Family and friends may call Friday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor, followed by interment of cremated remains at Cathedral Cemetery. Social distancing, face coverings and capacity restrictions will be observed at the church.

Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.


