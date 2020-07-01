Home

Norman N. Norton Jr.

Norman N. Norton Jr. Obituary

Norman N. Norton Jr., 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, at his home in Dickson City, Pa.

Norman was predeceased by his parents, Norman N. Norton Sr. and Gloria Greene Norton; as well as his life partner, Anne Bensch, whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his brothers, Jay Norton and wife, Kristina; and Kaleb Norton; his sisters, Tamara Maltese and husband, Joseph; Becky Williams and husband, Ray; and Michelle Norton; his stepbrothers, Gary Loke and Ryan Loke; and his stepmother, Tammy Norton; along with many nieces and nephews.

Norm worked for many years at Norton's Body Shop in Clarks Summit, Pa., and was known as an excellent mechanic who was able to fix anything. He later brought these skills to New Milford, where he established himself fabricating industrial equipment.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lakeview, Pa.


