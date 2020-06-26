Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Nelson Norton Jr.

Send Flowers
Norman Nelson Norton Jr. Obituary

Norman Norton, 62, of Dickson City, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home in Dickson City, Pa.

Norman was predeceased by his parents, Norman N. Norton Sr. and Gloria Lee Green; and grandmother, Erma Green.

He is survived by his siblings, Gary Loke Jr., Ryan Loke, Michelle Norton and Kaleb Norton; stepmother, Tammy Norton; and many nieces and nephews.

Norman was an excellent mechanic who was able to fix anything.

There will be no funeral services at this time. Interment will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lakeview, Pa.


Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -