Norman R. Gifford, 70, of Tobyhanna, died Thursday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient unit in Dunmore after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife is the former Alberta Serfass.



Born May 8, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late James H. and Florence Pierrepont Gifford, Norman was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School and was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam war. Before his retirement, Norman was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot as a general equipment mechanic.



Norman was of the Methodist faith. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Also surviving are his children, Norman J. Gifford and companion, Lydia; Michael Serfass; and Jennifer Johnson and husband, Ed, all of Tobyhanna; brothers, James Gifford and Daniel Gifford, Greentown; sisters, Mary Ann Swingle, Eileen Gifford, Carolyn Gjoka, Greentown; Jamie Lukeski, of Hamiln; and Kathleen Rhodes, Sarasota, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, George and Kenneth Gifford; and his sister, Sharon Gifford.



A memorial service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with Pastor Eric Luczak as officiating clergy. Military honors will be conducted following the service.



Friends and family will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019