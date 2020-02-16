Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tunkhannock United Methodist Church
4 Church St
Tunkhannock, PA
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Tunkhannock United Methodist Church
4 Church St
Tunkhannock, PA
Mayor Norman Ray Ball

Mayor Norman Ray Ball Obituary
Mayor Norman Ray Ball, 84, of Tunkhannock, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Marcinonis Ball.

Born in West Nicholson on Sept. 14, 1935, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Celina N. White Ball.

He was a member of Eatonville, Tunkhannock, and East Lemon United Methodist Church.

Norm was the mayor of Tunkhannock until his retirement late last year after devoting 43½ years of his life to elective service as a councilman and mayor.

In addition to his wife, Norm is survived by his daughters, Deborah Migliori and husband, Ted, of Falls; and Patricia LaBarr and husband, George, of Watertown, N.Y.; son, Bradley Ball and wife, Tammy, of Meshoppen; brother, Russell Ball; sister, Carol Hillard; grandchildren, Carly and Zach Migliori, Paige and George LaBarr, Blakely; and Blaize Ball; cousin, Betty Savickas; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his son, Norm R. Ball Jr.; and sisters, Lorretta Goble and Barbara Bush.

The family would like to extend deep appreciation to Allied Services Hospice Center for the care they provided over the past few days.

Family and friends are invited to attend Norm's funeral services on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at noon from the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, 4 Church St., Tunkhannock, with Norm's pastor, Robin Fillmore, and lifelong friend, Deacon Raymond Pieretti, presiding. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

A viewing will be Monday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Tunkhannock United Methodist Church.

As part of Norm's vision for Tunkhannock, the family asks that you do one random act of kindness on Norm's behalf.

Please visit the funeral home website for a full obituary or to share memories and extend condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice of charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020
