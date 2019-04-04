Norman T. Frost, 66, Blakely, died unexpectedly April 1.
Born in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of the late Audrey and Harold Peterson, he served in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Andrew Frost; daughters, Heidi Ellis, Hillary Prestridge, Alexandra Johnson, Emily Jackson and Marisela Frost; a brother, Eldon Frost; and a sister, Sally Hector.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2019