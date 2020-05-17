|
|
Olga Buckla, 86, passed away on May 15, 2020, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and cancer. She was born and raised in Olyphant, Pa. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Huntey Buckla. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, John Paul; and siblings, Anna, Mary, Helen, Veronica, Julia, Michael, Charles, John and Andrew. She is survived by one sister, Irene.
Also surviving are four loving daughters, Janice Davy (Mark), Theresa Hoover, JoAnne Speckhart and Debbie Turko (Joey). She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Eric Pair (Jesi), Michelle Hoover, Quentin Turko, Domonique Turko, Stefan Turko and Jonah Speckhart; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She had such a strong love for her faith, God and her family, and was a wonderful example with her selfless character of always giving to others. She was very active in her church and choir at both St. John's Russian Orthodox Church in Mayfield, Pa., and St. Joseph's of Optina Russian Orthodox Church in Virginia Beach, Va.
A private ceremony at Colonial Grove Memorial Park and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020