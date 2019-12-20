|
Olga Korpita, 87, of Taylor, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born Dec. 4, 1932, in Taylor, Olga was the daughter of the late George and Olga Labonich Korpita. Throughout her life, Olga worked as a seamstress in the garment industry. She was a devoted and lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor, where she sang in the choir and was always there to lend a helping hand at the church functions. Olga was a talented bowler, proudly bowling a perfect game of 300 with the Taylor Ladies Bowling League. She was a lifelong avid reader, and could always be seen sitting and reading in her chair in her front window. The true light of her life was her family and she enjoyed attending all her nieces' and nephews' activities. When Olga was not with her sisters, she enjoyed spending time at her home and working in her yard.
Olga is survived by three sisters, Marion Savinelli and Pat Oliver, both of Taylor; and Cathy Franus and husband, Daniel, Yardville, N.J.; two sisters-in-law, Dolores Korpita, Kenville, N.J.; and Anne Korpita, Wharton, N.J.; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Edward, Theodore, the Honorable George, Joseph, Michael and John Korpita; two sisters, Margaret Lally and Anna Gable; sisters-in-law, Ann Korpita and Mary Korpita; brothers-in-law, Vince Savinelli and Bob Oliver, Joe Gable, Peter Lally; and a nephew, George Francis Korpita.
Family and friends are invited to attend Olga's funeral, which will begin Saturday, 10:15 a.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 11 at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Oak Street, Taylor, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, PA 18518.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 20, 2019