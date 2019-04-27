Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga LeKarz. View Sign Service Information Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home 1132 Prospect Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-905-4167 Send Flowers Obituary

Olga LeKarz, 88, South Scranton, died Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. LeKarz, who died in 2011.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Peter and Tekla Repela Prytula, she was educated in Scranton schools. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Sacred Hearts Church, South Scranton.



Surviving are a son, Ron and wife, Barbara, Ellicott City, Md.; three daughters, Mary Issa and husband, Sabah, Bettendorf, Iowa; Gloria J. Miller and husband, James Sr., Allentown; Beverly Otto and husband, Augustine, Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren, Aaron, Stephen and Anna LeKarz; Ali Issa, Colette Miller and Joshua Otto; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Sharifi; and four sisters, Paraskevia "Peg" Tutka, Anna Kowalski, Mary Gallent and Lillian Keslosky.



The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; 570-343-6420.

