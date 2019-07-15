Olga Ollie Liss, 93, of Old Forge, died Saturday evening at the Scranton Health Care Center. Her husband of 59 years is Albert Liss.



Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Adam and Helen Mudry, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School. She worked at the Dutchess Underwear Factory, Old Forge, until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont.



She is also survived by nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Helen, Mary and Ann; and a brother, Michael.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 at the church. Arrangements by Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont.

