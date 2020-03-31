|
|
Ona Yankow, 72, of Olyphant, passed away peacefully Sunday evening at home surrounded by her loving family. Her loving husband of 50 years is Gerald J. Yankow.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Glusaukas Stauskas, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1965, and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant. She worked at Trane Co., Dunmore, in the order/billing department, and loved being a homemaker to her family. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Yankow, of Greenville, S.C.; Gregory Yankow and wife, Tori, and their three children, Caly, Rylee and Brooklyn, of Clarks Summit; and Christopher Yankow, of Monterey, Calif.; two brothers, Michael, of Norfolk, Va.; and Joseph, of Dickson City; three sisters, Mary Bellucci, of Dickson City; Roseanne Flynn, of Scranton; and Ruth Fadarishan, of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020