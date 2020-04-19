|
Ora Jenny Vestina Eckardt, 80, of Jermyn, died Thursday evening at home. Her late husband of 20 years, William (Bud) Eckardt, died on Nov. 8, 2019.
Born in Sterling, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ora Oney. She attended Lake Consolidated School in Lake Ariel, Pa. Prior to retirement, she was a home health aide and loved taking care of her patients.
Ora was an entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses throughout her life, including Ora's Ice Cream Creations in Hamlin, Pa., and Ms. Ora's Florals in Mayfield, Pa. She moved to Florida to pursue her love of fishing. She was also known for her cooking, creativity and humor. She was truly a one of a kind person and will be missed dearly.
Surviving are children, Rick Rosengrant and his wife, Laurie, of Jessup; Dee Minor and her husband, David, of Waymart; Jeff Rosengrant and his wife, Beatrice, of Lake Ariel; Wendell Rosengrant of Hamlin; Roni Shaffer and her husband, Dale, of Maplewood; Charles Rosengrant and his wife, Tracy, of Jefferson Twp.; and Christopher Rosengrant and Nell of Lake Ariel; brothers, Guy and Gary Oney, both of Stroudsburg; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Rosengrant; sisters, Sophia Sampino, Leila Flynn and Emma Chumard; and brothers, Delvin, Raymond and Jim Oney.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020