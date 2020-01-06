|
Orlando "Dude" Allegrucci passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, at his home, the Double 'A' Farm in Scott Twp., Pa. He leaves behind his wife, Maureen, of 56 years; four children and four grandchildren. He was 84 years old.
Born in Scranton on April 6, 1935, to the late Rinaldo and Dalida Allegrucci, Dude was a cowboy from the beginning to the end. There was no doubt that Dude was happiest on horseback. His strong and weathered hands tell the story of a life full of hard work and perseverance while his sparkling blue eyes radiated love and understanding. Dude was self-taught, learning quickly on the job using pure grit and instinct in training all types of horses. He began working with horses as a young boy at the Keyser Valley Corral in Scranton. In the 1950s, he acquired the name "Dudie Evans" and later "Dude" while riding bucking horses in the local rodeos. During that time, he became an avid trick and Roman rider. In 1958, Dude and his brother, Jr., purchased their own farm in Scott Twp. Both took great pride in their horses and believed that the Double 'A' Farm was truly heaven on earth. The two brothers ran the farm for over 60 years and remained inseparable until Jr.'s death in 2018.
Both Dude and Jr. were true horsemen and complemented each other so well. Jr. cared for the horses so Dude could spend his time riding. Dude had a love and talent for breaking horses. He especially enjoyed starting young horses and his fearless nature made him a force to be reckoned with for even the most difficult ones. He gradually developed a softer feel for the sport and began showing quarter horses in pleasure and reining events. He also trained Morgan horses competing at top venues before transitioning to thoroughbreds. One of his most notorious mounts was a temperamental mare called "Tipsy." Dude worked through her tantrums and on one occasion, successfully placed second against members of the future Olympic jumping team in Branchville, N.J. Dude also competed in puissances, clearing heights of nearly seven feet on several different occasions. He never stopped learning and always watched his competitors to improve his technique.
As he settled down with his wife, Maureen, to raise four children, Dude continued supporting the equestrian community. Along with training racehorses, he and his wife started their own tack shop and hosted many local horse shows. His most important work however came in the form of mentoring and teaching. He always had kind words, warmth and encouragement for all of his students and competitors alike. His life inspired and touched so many with a far-reaching impact still felt today. Although he had physical ailments along the way, his strong sense of spirit allowed him to overcome them and always return to riding. He continued riding well into his 80s realizing the limitations of his body but still thoroughly enjoying each ride. Dude shared his gifts with those around him and treasured the time he spent with family, especially his four grandchildren. He will be missed by so many but we find great comfort knowing that Jr. is welcoming him into the light. May god bless their journey home.
Dude is survived by his loving wife, Maureen, Scott Twp.; daughter, Marnie and husband, Dr. Richard Bahner, Wilmington, N.C.; son, attorney Matthew, Madison, N.J.; son, Mark, Marlton, N.J.; daughter, Dr. Magee, Clarks Summit, Pa.; brother, Nello Allegrucci and wife, Marie, Scranton; and a sister, Jennie Fioriti and husband, Ivo, Huddlestown, Va. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Kerrigan, Caelin, Gavin and Rilee Bahner, Wilmington, N.C.; along with several nieces and nephews. Three brothers, Nunzi, Armando and Ronald (Jr.); and four sisters, Eda Materazzi, Ida Gubick, Irene Sparacino and Nellie Kuzara, preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
Friends are asked to go directly to the church and may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Memorial contributions can be made to Marley's Mission at 2150 Port Royal Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020