Orlando J. Cicilioni Sr., 93, of Blakely, passed away peacefully June 7 of natural causes at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. He was the husband of the former Carmella M. Ciaglia, with whom he celebrated 39 years of marriage before her death in 1996.
He was born Feb. 7, 1927, to the late Alfredo Sr. and Mary (Pacini) Cicilioni. A graduate of Blakely High School, Class of 1945, he proudly served his country in the United States Army in World War II. He attended the Pennsylvania Radio & Television Institute after his service. He started a radio and television repair business out of his parents' basement. Orlando was instrumental in bringing television to the Mid Valley area. If you see an old TV antenna perched on the roof of an older home, chances are Orlando was the man who climbed the roof and installed it a lifetime ago. By 1955, he had a thriving business, Orlando TV & Appliances/Orlando Furniture, a fixture on Main Street in Peckville for more than 40 years. He retired in 1996.
Orlando, a member of the Greatest Generation, lived through and experienced the hardships of the Great Depression in a hardworking Italian American household. Even though his parents were of humble background and lacked the benefits of formal schooling, they gave him a solid foundation and role model for success. They instilled in him a strong work ethic; a love of God, country and family; a strong desire to make a better life for the next generation; and the importance of education. So, while Orlando was drafted during his senior year of high school, it was important to him to be able to attend his high school graduation ceremony. His commanding officer granted his leave and he graduated with his class, the first in his family to do so.
He was a kind and generous man, not only to his large Italian American family, but to his church, friends and customers.
He was so proud to be able to see his three children graduate from the University of Scranton, and then to watch two of them graduate from medical school. He would often tell his children and grandchildren, "Take care of the pennies and the dollars will take care of themselves." While some might think he was referring to managing your money wisely, what he was saying reached far deeper than the bank account. He was really telling us that if you mind the details, then you won't have to worry as much about the big stuff.
Orlando was an avid bowler, in his younger years, he would bowl in multiple leagues and was a team sponsor for many men's and women's bowling teams. He often took his men's teams to participate in the ABC Bowling Tournaments, Reno being a favorite destination. He continued bowling in the senior league at Idle Hour Lanes until this past September, at the age of 92.
He enjoyed watching sports and looked forward to following his favorite team, the Philadelphia Phillies.
He enjoyed traveling, and while the family vacation was often to Wildwood, N.J., Orlando and his wife traveled around the world to destinations like Italy, Spain, Mexico, the Canary Islands, Colombia, Hawaii, Aruba, the Caribbean and Las Vegas. He especially enjoyed his numerous trips to Las Vegas with his good friend Bobby Dudick. His recent trips were to visit his son and family in Florida.
He was a founding member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville; a 67-year member of the American Legion Post 570, Blakely; and was a past member of the St. Mary's Cemetery (Montdale) Committee. During his retirement, you could often find him walking, taking meticulous care of his yard, or trimming the shrubs and hedges.
Orlando was a loving and devoted father, nonno, bisnonno, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Orlando Cicilioni Jr. and wife, Lori, Longboat Key, Fla.; daughters, Dr. Sharon Halenda and husband, Dr. Gregory, Murrysville; and Deborah Dunstone and husband, Atty. William, Peckville; a sister, Johanna DeCarli, Eynon; a brother-in-law, Vito Ciaglia Sr. and wife, Effie, Dunmore; and sisters-in-law, Leona Cicilioni, Dickson City; and Anita Ciaglia, Roaring Brook Twp.; grandchildren, Dr. Gregory Halenda, Wauwatosa, Wis.; Dr. Kevin Halenda, Augusta, Ga.; Atty. Brian Dunstone and wife, Amanda, Lansdale; Derek Dunstone, Peckville; Dr. Kurt Cicilioni, Loma Linda, Calif.; Orlando III, Grayson, Annabella, Brooke and Chloe Cicilioni, Longboat Key, Fla.; Kelly Musselman and husband, Hank, Longwood, Fla.; Alexis Frady and husband, Beau, Bradenton, Fla.; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Rebecca Dunstone, Lansdale; and Gaven and Logan Musselman, Longwood, Fla., nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Primo, Secondo, Angelo, Alfred and John R. Cicilioni; and five sisters, Louise Belardi, Melinda Cicilioni Yazach, Angeline Fioretti Capooci, Mary Kulikowski and Yolanda Churney.
With concern for your health and the health of others, the family understands some may be uncomfortable attending the funeral. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery and Mausoleum, Montdale, will be private. Please say a prayer for Orlando.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA; or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the . The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Abington Manor for its kindness and compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020