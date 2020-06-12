Home

James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Orlando J. Cicilioni Sr.


1927 - 2020
Orlando J. Cicilioni Sr. Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Orlando J. Cicilioni Sr., 93, of Blakely, who passed away peacefully June 7 of natural causes at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit.

With concern for your health and the health of others, the family understands some may be uncomfortable attending the funeral. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, and interment at St. Mary's Cemetery and Mausoleum, Montdale, will be private. Please say a prayer for Orlando.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA; or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the . The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Abington Manor for its kindness and compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of James M. Margotta Funeral home. For online condolences, visit margottafuneralhomes.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020
