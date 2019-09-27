|
Otto P. Robinson Jr., Esq., of Scranton, passed away on Tuesday evening surrounded by his loving family at the family cottage at Lake Winola. He is survived by his wife, and great love, Susan Frank Robinson. The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Judge Otto P. Robinson and Lois Howell Robinson.
He attended Central High for two years before transferring and graduating from the Governor's Academy in Byfield, Mass. He then graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, he was employed by Raytheon where he worked on semiconductors, the precursor to the modern-day microprocessor. Following his undergraduate work, Otto completed his Juris Doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Upon becoming a member of the Pennsylvania Bar, he joined his uncle, Robert A. Robinson's law practice. He served as the president, CEO and general counsel of the former Penn Security Bank and Trust Co. for 33 years. During his tenure at the bank, Otto created an online banking system that predated the internet. He regarded the bank, its employees and its customers as a family in and of itself. While serving as president, Otto also maintained his own law practice that he and his son Robert later changed into what it is today, Robinson and Robinson Law, LLC. Otto served on the board of directors for many organizations including, but not limited to, Community Medical Center, Marywood University, Everhart Museum, North Penn Savings and Loan, and the Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Otto was a dedicated supporter of the arts.
Otto was happiest at Lake Winola, Elk Mountain, Vail Ski Resort, Tanglewood Music Center, the Metropolitan Opera House, his winter home in North Hutchinson Island, Fla., and really anywhere with a big bowl of Manning's Ice Cream.
While at the lake, Otto cherished relaxing on his front porch swing, sailing in his Lightening, paddling his canoe, swimming laps, walking the point, and laughing with friends and family on the porch. Otto was a certified PSIA ski instructor at Elk Mountain for more than 20 years. He loved sharing his love for skiing by teaching others, and often revered it his favorite job. He lived for skiing with family and friends at Elk and out west. In Scranton, Otto enjoyed morning walks at Lake Scranton and his regular lunches with his legal buddies. In Florida, Otto walked the beach and swam laps almost daily. You could always find him at the pool reading and talking with friends.
Also surviving are four children, Stacy Robinson and companion, Monica Ferrara, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Attorney Holly J. Robinson, Boston, Mass.; Attorney Robert C. Robinson, North Abington Twp.; and Tom Robinson, Scranton; and his devoted sister, Lois Robinson, of Scranton.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donors' .
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019