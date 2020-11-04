Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Farabaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela M. Farabaugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela M. Farabaugh Obituary

Pamela M. Farabaugh, 71, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, with her son and daughter by her side.

Born in Burlington, Vermont on Sept. 20, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Edwina Hinds Way. Pam graduated from Attleboro High School in 1967, received a degree in occupational therapy from Mount Aloysius College in 1970 and a master's in business relations from St. Francis University in 1989. Pam was diagnosed with MS 30 years ago, but that never kept her down. She always had a smile on her face and was there for her friends and family.

Pam is survived by her two children, Michelle Farabaugh and husband, Ross Tibbits, of San Francisco, California; and Brian Farabaugh and partner, Diana Blank, of Scranton.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

Pam asked that memorial donations be made to the Scranton MS Self Help Group mailed to 415 W. Market St., Scranton, PA 18508.

For more information visit https://link.inmemori.com/AXhyhS.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -