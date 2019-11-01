|
|
Pamela Mehall, 49, of Scranton, died Oct. 17 at Geisinger Community Center.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Ronald and Rose Futrago Moss, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School and employed by St. Ann's Basilica for more than 30 years. Her job was her passion and it's been said by many that she brightened their days through conversation. She was a lifelong Penn State football fan and enjoyed many games at Beaver Stadium with friends and family. These experiences created many memories that those closest to her will never forget. Friends would describe her as personable, although quiet at times, and a bright soul that could add light to a room without saying a word. She would always listen intently to everyone's stories and many people could not wait to share their latest news with her. This characteristic created a unique bond with many people, as they would constantly ask about her at St. Ann's Basilica and greatly anticipated their next chance to trade anecdotes. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving are a daughter, Ashley; son, Adam; and brother, Ron Moss.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and physician's assistants of the ICU floor at Geisinger CMC for their kindness and care.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ann's Basilica. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019