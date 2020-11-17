Home

Pamela R. Kaub

Pamela R. Kaub Obituary

Pamela R. Kaub of South Scranton died Friday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit.

Born in East Orange, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Lester F. and Ruth Emig Holtham.

A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1960, prior to retirement she was employed by the City of Scranton for the Scranton Police Department. She was a member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are son Jeffrey Kaub, Scranton; brother Gary Holtham, nephew and great-nephew Gregory and Jake Holtham, all of Syracuse, N.Y.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

